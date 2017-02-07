@NCCapitol

NC joins other states in resisting federal immigration order

Posted 11:38 a.m. today
Updated 11:47 a.m. today

Sen. Josh Stein, D-Wake

By Mark Binker

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina has joined at least 16 other states in opposing President Donald Trump's immigration order that temporarily blocks immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

"North Carolina has an interest because America was founded on religious liberty, and this ban violates fundamental norms of religious discrimination," state Attorney General Josh Stein told reporters Tuesday morning. "The ban, frankly, undermines our security by signaling to the world that we somehow think all Muslims are terrorists, when of course that's not the case."

Trump, a Republican, has defended his order saying it is aimed at protecting the United States from terrorism. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear Tuesday evening the administration's request to overturn a lower court order blocking Trump's action.

"There's been no evidence to show this ban will do anything to enhance security," Stein said.

The administration has insisted that the order is not a ban on Muslims, but critics, including Stein, say that it clearly is aimed at the religious group.

"Both within the writing of the order itself – it gives favor to non-Muslims – and all you have to do is look at what the president has said over the past few months, calling it a Muslim ban, to know the intent behind this ban was to do a racially discriminatory executive order," Stein said.

  • Thomas Williams Feb 7, 1:42 p.m.
    Josh Stein does not speak for all people of North Carolina.

  • George Orwell Feb 7, 1:40 p.m.
    Try walking down any public street by yourself in one of these 7 banned countries. Without protection, you will be dead within an hour because you're an American and they hate Americans. That is the general feeling in these countries.

    If you look at thereligionofpiece.com, you find a listing of terrorist acts committed in the name of Islam around the work. These 7 counties have had over 200 various attacks in the past 30 days.

    The governments in these 7 countries will not protect American citizens while they are there, so why do we want them here.

  • Xena Lucia Feb 7, 1:05 p.m.
    God help us if other countries impose a Christian-American "ban." Considering the amount of hatred and intolerance that is continually being spewed by those who profess to be followers of the Lord,....I wouldn't blame them - not one bit.

  • Eric Rothman Feb 7, 12:53 p.m.
    I really hope that President Trump goes after these guys and presses charges for harboring fugitives. Not even considering this ban, if someone comes here illegally, it's a felony! If you harbor a felon it is a crime. You cannot harbor a rapist, killer, etc.

  • Lance Cotten Feb 7, 12:15 p.m.
    Josh Stein your typical run of the mill liberal hack...just open the gates and let all of these "peaceful" immigrants in.. i know not all of them are wanting to harm this country but if there is possibility of just one in the group then none of them should come through. It's like letting the fox in the hen house. This ban needs to be reinstated and soon!

  • Johnathan Doe Feb 7, 12:07 p.m.
    If you ever wonder why there's a sticker on your food processor to not insert hand when running, Josh Stein would be why that sticker exists.

