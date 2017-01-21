You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina's first lady Kristin Cooper hosted a special story time for children and families as part of the Wake Up and Read initiative.

Cooper said she and her husband, Governor Roy Copper, always talked about the importance of reading to their children, and she wants to continue passing that message along to other kids.

She said she plans to focus on issues that involve children, particularly childhood poverty. She said she wants to make sure all children have an equal chance to be successful, and there's no better way to do that than through education and literacy.

"There's so many children growing up in homes who don't have that chance, who aren't exposed to books and instilling in kids at an early age a love of books I think is one of the most valuable things that you can do to ensure their future success," Cooper said.

As for the books she picked, Cooper said she looked at books her children enjoyed and even books she enjoyed as a child. Aside from inaugural events, the reading was Cooper's first public event and sets a tone for what is important to her. On Roy Cooper's official website he lists education as one five key issues he wants to focus on as governor.