NC elections officials: State not targeted in Russian hack
Posted 4:41 p.m. today
Updated 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — Elections officials say Russian hackers targeting election systems across the United States last year skipped North Carolina with their cyberattacks.
The State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security informed the board Friday that North Carolina wasn't among the 21 states whose election systems were targeted by Russians during last November's election.
"We are greatly relieved to hear that North Carolina’s systems were not directly targeted by Russian hackers," Kim Westbrook Strach, executive director of the board said in a statement. "North Carolina will continue to be vigilant and work with federal partners in the ongoing effort to secure the democratic process in our state."
Wisconsin and Washington state officials say Homeland Security reported Russian hackers unsuccessfully tried to access election systems in their states.
The North Carolina agency says it's still reviewing what caused Election Day problems in Durham County with software that checked whether voters were registered to cast ballots and asking federal authorities to clarify whether they've ruled out Russian interference.
