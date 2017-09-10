You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— With most of North Carolina out of the path of Hurricane Irma, residents of the Tar Heel State readied to help others.

Five shelters are open across the state for those fleeing the high winds, pounding rain and storm surge the hurricane brought to south Florida.

The shelters, located in Gaston, Guliford, Henderson, Mecklenburg and Johnston counties, all allow pets.

Nearly 7 million people in the Southeast were warned to get out of the storm's path, including 6.4 million in Florida alone.

According to Duke Energy, more than 400 line workers, damage assessors and support personnel will depart the Raleigh area to head to Florida to tackle Hurricane Irma damage and restore service for customers experiencing power outages following Hurricane Irma’s wrath.

Even the 82nd Airborne division at Ft. Bragg plans to deploy 150 members to Florida on Sunday to provide support and relief for hurricane victims.

More than 1 million residents had already lost power by Sunday morning, and it could be days before officials can provide food and water to those struggling in the aftermath of the powerful storm.

• Interactive hurricane tracker

Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long said Hurricane Irma is going to pose challenges for first responders. "The power's going to be out for a long time. It's going to be tough for us to get in to perform search and rescue in South Florida. We have to wait till all the elements pass through," he said. "Once this system passes through it's going to be a race to save lives and sustain lives."

Florida has already spent $77 million ahead of Irma's arrival. Scott has called up and sent out 7,000 National Guardsmen across the state, some of whom have been dispatched to the more than 400 shelters that have been set up.

The challenges in the immediate aftermath of the storm will be many: Restoring across the state, removing debris from roads, dealing with possible fuel shortages, and making sure nursing home and hospital patients who were evacuated can safely return. State officials are also fearful the massive rain that was soaking the state could also lead to flash floods.