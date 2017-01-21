You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Tens of thousands of men and women from nearly every state in the country were present for the Women’s March on Washington Saturday, including dozens from the Triangle.

“Everybody knows at least 20 people, and we can go from there,” Carol Burton said. “It’s more than women. It’s everybody.”

Capitol Hill was flooded with thousands of marchers, mostly women, mostly carrying signs. They said they want equality for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, gender, religion, race or politics.

“There’s a ton of energy, which I wasn’t expecting” Sam Quinn said. “Everyone is out here, trying to get their voices heard, which is really cool.”

Many North Carolinians left early Saturday morning to be a part of history.

“It is important,” Jan Rush said. “I got up at 3 in the morning and got on a bus in Durham.”

Some mothers brought their children.

“I want (Trump) to know that I’m listening and that I can hear the things that he’s saying,” said 12-year-old Aurora Clinton.

But some demonstrators said before the election, there was not the same passion for politics shown now.

“Before the election, I was with Hillary,” Rush said. “But there wasn’t a (crowd like this). Now I’m ready to let my voice be heard.”

Many demonstrators said they plan to keep the momentum going and push back against the Trump administration once they return home.