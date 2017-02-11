You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

NC Democratic Party elects Wayne Goodwin as chair



— The State Executive Committee of the North Carolina Democratic Party voted Saturday to elect Wayne Goodwin as chair. Goodwin will serve as chair for the 2017-2019 term.

He served four terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives before serving as Insurance Commissioner for eight years.

Governor Roy Cooper along with Council of State members addressed the committee.

After the meeting, Cooper spoke about restoring more balance to the state house.

"What we have to do is get good people to run for office," Cooper said. "It's hard to attract good people to run for the legislature."

"But I will personally be recruiting forward-thinking people to run for the state legislature. And we want to get as many of hem to run for as many of these seats as possible, so that we can get closer to an even situation in the legislature instead of the super majority Republicans that we have now."

Cooper said he hopes Goodwin will strive for inclusiveness and reach out to some Republican and even unaffiliated constituents.