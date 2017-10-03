You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19IJm

— What are the chances? Jeff and Andrea Bridges of Charlotte discovered on Monday morning that they had stayed in the same Las Vegas hotel room as the gunman responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

The couple was upgraded to an 1,800-square-foot suite on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay last year.

This week, they realized it was the very same view shared by the man who shot into a crowd on the ground below Sunday night, killing 59 people.

"It's still tough, knowing that we were in a place that that person," Jeff Bridges said Tuesday, his voice trailing off as he wept. "Just knowing that we were in a place where that person allegedly shot and killed those people, it was horrific. It's still tough to swallow."

Bridges took a video of the room to remember the memory. Looking at the video now, it shows the vantage point the shooter had and his ability to move freely between two windows at opposite ends of the room.

"It has a 180-degree view of basically everything on that side of Mandalay Bay," he said.

Bridges said he could barely make out the people on the ground

"In my opinion, there was no way he was picking and choosing. He was just firing into a crowd," he said.

His heart is now with those victims.

"Just want to send our prayers and thoughts and prayers to everyone, everyone in Las Vegas that is affected by this," Bridges said.

Bridges said it made him sick to his stomach to think about sharing the same room as the shooter, but he released the video because he wanted the public to know exactly where this horrific crime took place.