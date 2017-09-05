You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Local officials in North Carolina are considering tax breaks for a Chinese-owned company running one of the world's largest hog slaughterhouses.

WECT reports (http://bit.ly/2gzsVcH) that Bladen County commissioners on Tuesday consider the incentives and hold a hearing to hear from the public.

Smithfield Foods said last month it planned to expand its 25-year-old slaughterhouse in the town of Tar Heel. The company would get the county sweeteners if it adds 270 full-time jobs paying a minimum $14 an hour and retains at least 4,500 full-time positions at the site.

The company kills tens of thousands of hogs per day at the plant about 80 miles south of Raleigh.

Smithfield Foods was bought in 2013 by a division of China-based WH Group, the world's largest pork producer.