A North Carolina-based company is recalling almost 40,000 pounds of ground turkey that could be contaminated with metal shavings.

Prestage Foods Inc., from St. Pauls, on Tuesday recalled approximately 38,475 pounds of the product that was distributed to stores and distribution centers in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

"The problem was discovered on September 27, 2017, when (the Food Safety and Inspection Service) was notified by plant employees performing sanitation on processing equipment," the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on its website. "On the same day, one of the retail locations involved noticed metal shaving in a package of ground turkey from the recalling firm, and notified the company."

There have been no confirmed reports of problems from the recall.

The fresh ground turkey was produced on Sept. 25 and 26. The following products are subject to recall:

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet printing on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.