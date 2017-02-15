Raleigh, N.C. — Several local chefs have been named semi-finalists for annual James Beard Foundation awards.
The awards are often referred to as "The Oscars of Food," and the Triangle has a legacy of taking home honors.
Andrea Reusing of Lantern in Chapel Hill and Raleigh's Ashley Christensen (Poole's, Death and Taxes, Beasley's, Chucks) are semi-finalists for outstanding chef in the country.
Two chefs were named semi-finalists for outstanding baker in the country: Phoebe Lawless of Durham's Scratch Bakery and Lionel Vatinet of La Farm Bakery.
Gabe Barker of Pizzeria Mercato in Carrboro was named a semifinalist for the James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year.
North Carolina is also well-represented in the list of semi-finalists for best chef in the southeast. Among those on the list:
- Steven Devereaux Greene of Herons in the Umstead Hotel in Cary
- Vivian Howard of the Chef and the Farmer in Kinston
- Matt Kelly of Mateo Tapas in Durham
- Cheetie Kumar of Garland in Raleigh
- Colin Bedford of The Fearrington House in Pittsboro
- Elliott Moss of Buxton Hall in Asheville
- Paul Verica of Heritage Food and Drink in Waxhaw
- John Fleer of Rhubarb in Asheville
- Joe Kindred of Kindred in Davidson
Finalists will be named next month. The winners will be announced during a gala at Lyric Opera of Chicago in New York City on May 1.
