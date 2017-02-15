You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Several local chefs have been named semi-finalists for annual James Beard Foundation awards.

The awards are often referred to as "The Oscars of Food," and the Triangle has a legacy of taking home honors.

Andrea Reusing of Lantern in Chapel Hill and Raleigh's Ashley Christensen (Poole's, Death and Taxes, Beasley's, Chucks) are semi-finalists for outstanding chef in the country.

Two chefs were named semi-finalists for outstanding baker in the country: Phoebe Lawless of Durham's Scratch Bakery and Lionel Vatinet of La Farm Bakery.

Gabe Barker of Pizzeria Mercato in Carrboro was named a semifinalist for the James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year.

North Carolina is also well-represented in the list of semi-finalists for best chef in the southeast. Among those on the list: ​

Steven Devereaux Greene of Herons in the Umstead Hotel in Cary

Vivian Howard of the Chef and the Farmer in Kinston

Matt Kelly of Mateo Tapas in Durham ​

Cheetie Kumar of Garland in Raleigh

Colin Bedford of The Fearrington House in Pittsboro

Elliott Moss of Buxton Hall in Asheville

Paul Verica of Heritage Food and Drink in Waxhaw

John Fleer of Rhubarb in Asheville

Joe Kindred of Kindred in Davidson

Finalists will be named next month. The winners will be announced during a gala at Lyric Opera of Chicago in New York City on May 1.