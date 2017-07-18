You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Event organizers announced Monday the 16 chefs who will be competing in the NC Chef Showdown in August, and several are from restaurants adored in the Triangle area.

Chef Thomas Card from The Counting House Restaurant at the 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, Chef Scott Schabot from Cameron Bar and Grill in Raleigh and Chef Shelby Smith from the Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery in Chapel Hill were all selected to compete.

Card, Schabot and Smith will compete alongside 13 other chefs at the August 21 event at 214 Martin Street, an event venue in downtown Raleigh.

Now in its second year, the cooking compeition brings together selected North Carolina chefs -- broken into two food categories, savory and sweet -- to prepare and serve tasting-sized portions to event attendees. The dishes will be scored on presentation, taste and use of local ingredients by event attendees and a panel of judges.

Event organizers said 40 chefs applied to compete in the NC Chef Showdown. The other chefs who "made the cut" include:

Chef Jim Diecchio, Rocksalt in Charlotte

Chef Timothy Grandinetti, Spring House Restaurant Kitchen & Bar in Winston-Salem

Chef Matthew Krenz, The Asbury at The Dunhill Hotel in Charlotte

Chef Lil Lacassagne, Saint Jacques at The Burke Manor Inn in Gibsonville

Chef Thomas Marlow, Mimosa Grill in Charlotte

Chef Scott Ostrander, The Grand Bohemian Hotel in Asheville

Chef Phillip Platoni, Southminster Continued Care Retirement Community in Charlotte

Chef Adam Reed, Sante in Matthews

Chef Bud Taylor, The Bistro Topsail in Surf City

Chef Alyssa Wilen, Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen in Charlotte

Chef Julius Kalman, Vidalia in Boone

Chef Ann Marie Stefaney, Heirloom Restaurant in Charlotte

Chef Hannah Woociker, Highland Avenue in Hickory

New to the event this year is a "Mixologist of the Year" compeition that will feature six distilleries and hand-picked bartenders crafting cocktails for guests and judges. These teams will be announced in the coming weeks.

For additional information or to purchase tickets to the NC Chef Showdown, visit www.ncchefshowdown.com.