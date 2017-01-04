You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina charter schools need to have more diversity among their students and open more schools in rural parts of the state, the state's charter school chief said Wednesday.

Dave Machado made the comments while presenting the annual charter schools report to the State Board of Education. Machado said he is "very proud of the many things our charter schools are doing" but said there are several areas where they can improve.

The report found that charters and traditional schools have about the same proportion of students who are American Indian, Asian, black and Pacific Islander. However, charters tend to have more white students and fewer Hispanic students than traditional schools.

The report also found that charter schools tend to serve fewer poor students than traditional schools. But Machado cautioned board members that some of that data may not be accurate. Schools may have under-reported how many low-income students they serve, he explained, because they must rely on parents to report income information.

Not all parents want to share that information.

"Parents would get mad when we sent those surveys out," Machado said, referencing his time as chief administrator of Lincoln Charter School in Lincoln County.

North Carolina currently has 167 charter schools located in 60 of the state's 100 counties. Machado said he would like to see more charter schools open in rural areas. Even though a charter may be located in a specific school district, it is not bound to only serve students from that district.

Charter schools were created in North Carolina two decades ago and now enroll more than 81,000 students. The state funding has grown from about $16.5 million in 1997, when there were 33 schools, to more than $444 million this school year.

According to the latest survey of the state's charter schools, more than 37,000 students were on wait lists to get into the schools. However, it's difficult to verify the accuracy of those numbers because some students may be on wait lists at multiple schools. Also, only 103 of the state's charter schools reported their wait-list numbers.

Other key findings from the annual report include: