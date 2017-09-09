Read More
Henderson, N.C. — As thousands of Floridians head north to flee Hurricane Irma, a campground on Kerr Lake is rolling out the welcome mat.
"I've heard people crying because they're scared and have no place to go," said Viki Whalen.
So she had an idea: Open the campground she founded with husband Rollie Whalen to those seeking shelter.
Camp Kerr Lake, owned by Shiloh Family Ministries, is providing a free place to stay, complete with daily meals. Saturday's lunch was enchiladas and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches served beside still waters.
The lakeside serenity was a balm for Lavette Sanders and her three kids. They traveled 18 hours from Sarasota, Fla., to escape the hurricane's threat.
"The entire feel of this place is just amazing," Sanders said. "It's very peaceful. It's going to help me not be stressed while iIm waiting out to see what happening at home."
When the Whalen's realized the need, Vicki got on Facebook, where her invitation got over 12,000 shares.
And the calls keep coming.
"I've had four interpreters call, saying they want to offer their services," she said. "We've had churches bring food."
"It's just a wonderful blessing to be able to just open your hands and say, 'Here's what we have that is available,'" Rollie Whalen said.
