You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/188tz

— George Murray, owner of Murray Signs and Graphics in Leland heard rustling in some shrubs as he opened his store on Friday.

When he and two others went to investigate the noise, they discovered an 11-foot alligator hiding in the bushes.

Murray called 911 and Brunswick County Animal Control, which came out to the business and tried to round up the gator. Murray said animal control had to call for additional help due to the size of the animal and after a bit of a struggle, they got the alligator out.

Animal control officers told Murray they will relocate the gator to a nearby river.