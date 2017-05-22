Local News

NC business owner finds 11-foot gator waiting to greet him

Posted 46 minutes ago
Updated 5 minutes ago

The Cape Fear Serpentarium in Wilmington houses all types of venomous snakes from around the world along with alligators and other reptiles.
Leland, N.C. — George Murray, owner of Murray Signs and Graphics in Leland heard rustling in some shrubs as he opened his store on Friday.

When he and two others went to investigate the noise, they discovered an 11-foot alligator hiding in the bushes.

Murray called 911 and Brunswick County Animal Control, which came out to the business and tried to round up the gator. Murray said animal control had to call for additional help due to the size of the animal and after a bit of a struggle, they got the alligator out.

Animal control officers told Murray they will relocate the gator to a nearby river.

