— The proposed $23 billion state budget headed to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk on Thursday afternoon following final House approval of the measure.

The House voted 77-38 in favor of the spending plan, and Republican leaders urged Cooper to sign it, saying it meshes with his stated budget priorities.

"Sign the bill, governor," Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett, repeatedly intoned as he went through highlights of the budget.

Cooper on Tuesday called the budget "fiscally irresponsible," saying lawmakers should have invested more in education and rural infrastructure instead of cutting the corporate income tax rate.

That characterization caused budget writers and GOP leaders to shake their heads in amazement.

"I think the governor should spare us the melodrama and should save the theatrics for his campaign commercials," Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger said during a news conference.