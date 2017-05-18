You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina will receive about $30 million in federal funding over the next two years to battle ongoing issues surrounding opioid addiction.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, a federal agency that works to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness, awarded the grant.

According to Gov. Roy Cooper's office, opioid deaths are on the rise in North Carolina.

In 2015, there were more than 1,100 opioid-related deaths, a 73 percent increase from 2005.

Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein and NC DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen are scheduled to make a formal announcement about the grant at 10 a.m. Thursday.

“Opioid addiction is devastating families across the nation,” Cooper said in a statement Monday. “This is a uniquely challenging crisis for our communities and will require a new level of collaboration between law enforcement, treatment-providers, and those in recovery. I am committed to combatting opioid abuse in North Carolina, and I urge the General Assembly to make a similar investment to help those who are suffering from this disease.”