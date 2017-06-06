You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina's attorney general is intervening in Duke Energy's bid for regulators to approve an average 15 percent rate increase.

Attorney General Josh Stein said Tuesday he's getting involved because the request by Duke Energy Progress is of significant interest to consumers.

The nation's largest electric company filed its request last week for an extra $477 million a year from the subsidiary's 1.3 million North Carolina customers. The increase could mean the typical Duke Energy Progress household customer in eastern North Carolina and around Asheville paying an extra $17.80 per month for a total $122.

Stein's predecessor also fought rate increases in court after regulators approved them. Now-Gov. Roy Cooper challenged at least four electricity rate increases by utilities in his last four years as attorney general.