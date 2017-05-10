You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina asked the federal government for $900 million to help relieve parts of the state ravaged by Hurricane Matthew flood waters, but the government only offered $6.1 million, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release on Wednesday.

The $6 million of relief money is less than 1 percent of what the state asked for.

“Families across Eastern North Carolina need help to rebuild and recover, and it is an incredible failure by the Trump Administration and Congressional leaders to turn their backs,” Cooper said in the statement.

In a letter to Congress, Cooper asked for the money to help families rebuild homes, repair businesses and recover from the flooding that inundated North Carolina after the Hurricane.

“Matthew was a historic storm and we are still working every day to help families return home and rebuild their communities," Cooper said. "North Carolinians affected by this storm cannot be ignored by the Trump Administration and Congressional leadership, and I will continue to work with our Congressional delegation to get North Carolina residents affected by the storm the help they deserve.”

Cooper said the unmet needs still include:

– Housing Repairs: $166.6 million to help homeowners with repairs, $63.7 million to repair rental housing, and $15.2 million to repair public housing

– Housing Elevation: $434 million for buyout, elevation and reconstruction of 3,962 properties that flooded during Matthew and are at risk for future flooding

– Agriculture: $92.6 million to cover losses for farmers not covered by the USDA such as livestock, farm equipment, and feed

– Public Facilities: $43 million to repair public facilities and retrofit infrastructure like storm drains and sewer lines to prevent future damage

– Small Businesses: $39 million to help 691 small businesses

– Health: $37 million to support health and mental health services for storm survivors and to help with repairs to health care facilities, child care centers, and social services agencies