— The state Wildlife Resources Commission is once again considering establishing an alligator hunting season in North Carolina.

The Alligator Management Plan the commission approved Tuesday outlines conditions under which alligators could be hunted.

Commissioners voted to include an alligator season proposal as one of the hunting proposals to be taken to nine hearings in January for public comment. If adopted, the commission could allow limited take of alligators by permit holders under the management plan.

Last year, the commission backed off plans for an alligator hunt so it could gather more information on how widespread gators are in the state and develop the management plan.

A North Carolina State University study a few years ago estimated more than 670 alligators live in North Carolina, but some state wildlife officials said the number is likely closer to 1,000.

Run-ins with gators have become more common in North Carolina in recent years. A 300-pound gator bit a biologist in Carteret County in 2012, and a 12-foot gator had to be shot after it ate an 80-pound husky in Jacksonville in 2013.

Commission staff say they want to manage alligators with the goal of sustaining viable populations. In addition to offering management options, the plan provides biological information on alligators, recommends additional research needed and calls for more education and outreach to help people coexist with alligators.