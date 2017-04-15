You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17qTQ

— Alicia Campbell said her son Ahmad Campbell, grew up to be a well-mannered and happy young man.

In early October, at age 21, he was killed at a college party.

It's been eight months since her son's death, and she still doesn't have answers. Through the grief, her message is clear.

"If you know something you need to tell it because it could have very well been you," she said.

Campbell was a student at North Carolina AT&T University majoring in agriculture and environmental systems. He and friends decided to attend an off-campus party.

Someone un-invited showed up, and there was an altercation. Not wanting to get involved, Campbell and several friends hid in a bedroom.

"They barricaded the door with a dresser," she said. "They turned the lights out, and in the midst of it, they heard a gunshot."

Campbell and another student, Alisia Dieudonne, both innocent and uninvolved in the altercation, were shot and killed. The investigation is stagnant.

But, considering there was an up close and personal altercation, she said she truly feels someone has answers.

"I can't believe that the police have questions around 80 people and nobody has given them anything to come to an arrest," she said

She said the past six months have been hard. Her son touched so many lives, including an older brother and cousins who were extremely close to him.

Campbell says prayer keeps her going and fighting. And for that, she feels her son would have been pleased.

"I think he would be very proud to see his mom press on and look for justice for him," she said.

Campbell said she is starting a scholarship fund in honor of her son and Alisia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Greensboro police with information.