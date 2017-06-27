NC A&T student killed in wrong-way crash on I-40
Posted 10:15 p.m. today
Alamance County, N.C. — A North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University student was among two people killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning.
Authorities said 24-year-old Joshua Lamm was traveling west on Interstate 40 in Alamance County when he pulled onto the right shoulder and made a U-turn before traveling east in the westbound lane.
Lamm’s vehicle struck a car driven by 22-year-old Destiny Jones, according to troopers.
Both died as a result of their injuries.
Jones was a rising senior at NC A&T majoring in sports science and fitness.
Alcohol and speed are not suspected in the crash.
