You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18RfA

— A North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University student was among two people killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning.

Authorities said 24-year-old Joshua Lamm was traveling west on Interstate 40 in Alamance County when he pulled onto the right shoulder and made a U-turn before traveling east in the westbound lane.

Lamm’s vehicle struck a car driven by 22-year-old Destiny Jones, according to troopers.

Both died as a result of their injuries.

Jones was a rising senior at NC A&T majoring in sports science and fitness.

Alcohol and speed are not suspected in the crash.