— N.C. Highway 55 has reopened following a natural gas leak Tuesday evening in Apex.

Authorities said the leak occurred near the intersection of N.C. 55 and Lufkin Road.

N.C. 55 was closed in both directions for a 1.5 mile stretch between U.S. Highway 1 and the Williams Street intersection for about 90 minutes, causing heavy delays during rush hour.

Businesses in the area were evacuated for safety.

Police said about three-quarters of the gas line was cut by a crew installing data lines in the area. The gas was shut off as crews repaired the leak.