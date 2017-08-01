Local News

NC 55 reopens after natural gas leak in Apex

Apex, N.C. — N.C. Highway 55 has reopened following a natural gas leak Tuesday evening in Apex.

Authorities said the leak occurred near the intersection of N.C. 55 and Lufkin Road.

N.C. 55 was closed in both directions for a 1.5 mile stretch between U.S. Highway 1 and the Williams Street intersection for about 90 minutes, causing heavy delays during rush hour.

Businesses in the area were evacuated for safety.

Police said about three-quarters of the gas line was cut by a crew installing data lines in the area. The gas was shut off as crews repaired the leak.

