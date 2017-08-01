Local News
NC 55 reopens after natural gas leak in Apex
Posted 5:31 p.m. today
Updated 7 minutes ago
Apex, N.C. — N.C. Highway 55 has reopened following a natural gas leak Tuesday evening in Apex.
Authorities said the leak occurred near the intersection of N.C. 55 and Lufkin Road.
N.C. 55 was closed in both directions for a 1.5 mile stretch between U.S. Highway 1 and the Williams Street intersection for about 90 minutes, causing heavy delays during rush hour.
Businesses in the area were evacuated for safety.
Police said about three-quarters of the gas line was cut by a crew installing data lines in the area. The gas was shut off as crews repaired the leak.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.