Navy explosives group responds to investigate object on new NC island
Posted 48 minutes ago
Updated 39 minutes ago
Hatteras, N.C. — Shelly Island, the new sandbar off Cape Point in Hatteras, North Carolina, was evacuated on Friday due to an object found on the beach.
Dare County officials said the Navy Explosives Ordinance Detachment Group was on its way to investigate.
Hatteras Island Rescue and National Park Service rangers were keeping people off the sand bar.
Ed Livesay Jul 14, 2:08 p.m.
No telling what could have been washed up or exposed by the currents... right in the middle of WWII and War of Northern Aggression activity.