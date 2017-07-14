You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Shelly Island, the new sandbar off Cape Point in Hatteras, North Carolina, was evacuated on Friday due to an object found on the beach.

Dare County officials said the Navy Explosives Ordinance Detachment Group was on its way to investigate.

Hatteras Island Rescue and National Park Service rangers were keeping people off the sand bar.