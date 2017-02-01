News

Ollie the escaped bobcat has been found at DC's National Zoo

This photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Zoo shows Ollie, a female bobcat the the zoo. Ollie, who escaped from its enclosure at the National Zoo in Washington, is perfectly capable of surviving in the wild and would find plenty to eat in Rock Creek Park if it wanted to stay there, zoo officials said. The female bobcat, believed to be about 7 years old, was found to be missing Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, morning when it didn’t show up for breakfast. (Barbara Statas/Smithsonian's National Zoo via AP)

WASHINGTON — The National Zoo says an escaped bobcat has been found.

The zoo said in a statement that the female bobcat known as Ollie was found Wednesday on zoo property.

Zoo officials said earlier Wednesday that they were suspending their search for Ollie.

Bobcats are native to much of North America, including the greater Washington area. Ollie could have found plenty of prey in Rock Creek Park, which surrounds the zoo.

The bobcat was discovered to be missing Monday morning when she didn't show up for breakfast. The zoo later discovered that Ollie got out through a hole in the mesh netting that surrounds her enclosure.

The missing animal prompted area public schools to cancel recess, even though bobcats pose no danger to humans.

