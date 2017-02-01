You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The National Zoo says an escaped bobcat has been found.

The zoo said in a statement that the female bobcat known as Ollie was found Wednesday on zoo property.

Zoo officials said earlier Wednesday that they were suspending their search for Ollie.

Bobcats are native to much of North America, including the greater Washington area. Ollie could have found plenty of prey in Rock Creek Park, which surrounds the zoo.

The bobcat was discovered to be missing Monday morning when she didn't show up for breakfast. The zoo later discovered that Ollie got out through a hole in the mesh netting that surrounds her enclosure.

The missing animal prompted area public schools to cancel recess, even though bobcats pose no danger to humans.