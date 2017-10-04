You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Like tacos? Well, this is the day for you! Score taco deals on National Taco Day at Chuy's, On The Border, Taco Bell, Tijuana Flats and even Harris Teeter!

Please share any other Taco Day deal you find.

Chuy’s

On October 4, ask your server to “taco bout it” and get a free crispy beef taco with entrée purchase. See the details on Twitter.

Harris Teeter

Pick up Old El Paso taco shells for only 47 cents per box with the Harris Teeter Flash Sale on Wednesday!

The taco shells that are part of this 47 cent offer include:

10 Ct. Old El Paso Super Stuffer Taco Shells 6.6 oz

10 Ct. Old El Paso Stand 'n Stuff Taco Shells 4.7 oz

12 Ct. Old El Paso Crunchy Shells 4.6 oz

There is a limit of 2. These Flash Sale prices are not usually shown on the tags in stores so if it does not ring up correctly, make sure you show them the details of this sale on the Harris Teeter Facebook page.

On The Border

On The Border is celebrating National Taco Day on Wednesday, October 4 with 50-cent Mini Tacos! The offer is valid all day at participating locations. Dine-in only. Ground beef, chicken and veggie mini tacos are available. I confirmed with the Cary location at 1102 Walnut Street, Cary, NC, that they will be participating. You can also get 20% off Taco Catering Items when you use promo code “Taco17” from October 2-8. See more details on their website.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is offering a special National Taco Day Gift Set with 4 different tacos for $5 on Wednesday, October 4. The tacos in the set include a Crunchy Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos, Cool Ranch® Doritos® Locos Tacos and a Fiery Doritos® Locos Tacos for $5. See more details on their website.

Tijuana Flats

Enjoy $2 tacos (steak tacos are $2.50) & $2 Mexican Drafts on October 4 all day. See more details on their Facebook page.