You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

National Ice Cream Day is on Sunday, July 16, and you can score some sweet treats to cool you off in this summer heat! Enjoy free and discounted offers at McDonald's, Dippin' Dots, Wendy's and more!

Please share any others you know of and I will continue to update the list.

Baskin-Robbins: Check your texts for a coupon for $2 off a medium milkshake. If you are not signed up to get Baskin-Robbins texts, you can see the details on their website. Also, get a free regular scoop when you download their app. The free scoop digital coupon takes up to 24 hours to activate but once you download the app, you will get access to multiple other coupons including Buy 1 cone, sundae or warm cookie ice cream sandwich and get one for .99 and more. See more details on their website.

Ben & Jerry's ice cream stores: Select stores (including the Chapel Hill, North Hills Raleigh and Friendly Center Greensboro locations) are offering a deal for buy one euphoric sundae, get the second one for half off today, July 16. See more details on their Facebook page.

Cold Stone Creamery: Get a BOGO deal on Creations when you sign up for their rewards program on their website. And if you are already a member, check your e-mail for a BOGO coupon.

Dippin' Dots: On Sunday, July 16 at participating Dippin' Dots locations, they will be giving away a FREE mini cup of Dippin' Dots during a two hour window. Their website indicates that customers need to check with your local store to see when the giveaway will be. I called the Crabtree location and the owner indicated that they will be participating and the free mini cup will be available between 2 pm and 4 pm. She said that the Durham location at Streets of Southpoint should also be participating. See more details on their website.

Kroger: On July 16, Kroger Deluxe ice cream (48oz) and 12 count ice cream sandwiches (select varieties only) are just $0.99! Limit 5. Exclusions apply. See more details on their Facebook page.

McDonald's: In honor of National Ice Cream Day on July 16, McDonald's across the Triangle and Sandhills will join McDonald's restaurants across the country in celebrating its iconic vanilla soft serve - made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives - by treating fans to free vanilla cones all day long through the McDonald's app! see more details on the McDonalds' App.

PetSmart: PetSmart's PetsHotel is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by offering a FREE Doggie Ice Cream Sundae, fun digital keepsake photo, tours, giveaways & more on Sunday, July 16. This event takes place from 9 am - 9 pm at participating PetSmart PetsHotel locations. See more details on their Facebook page.

Wendy's: Get a small Frosty for 50 cents for a limited time. See more details on Twitter.