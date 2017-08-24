Local News

Nash County deputies respond to domestic violence shooting

Posted 9:21 p.m. today
Updated 9:41 p.m. today

WRAL News

Nash County Sheriff's Office deputies and the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a domestic-violence shooting in Whitakers.

Officials are calling the incident an attemped murder-suicide shooting.

The female victim is being treated at the hospital, and the male subject has died, according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all