Local News
Nash County deputies respond to domestic violence shooting
Posted 9:21 p.m. today
Updated 9:41 p.m. today
Nash County Sheriff's Office deputies and the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a domestic-violence shooting in Whitakers.
Officials are calling the incident an attemped murder-suicide shooting.
The female victim is being treated at the hospital, and the male subject has died, according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.
