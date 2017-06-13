You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia is planning a rocket launch Tuesday night which will produce glowing clouds in the upper atmosphere visible from eastern parts of the WRAL viewing area.

NASA plans the launch of a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

This sounding rocket lifts payloads less than 400 pounds into the upper atmosphere for scientific studies.

Tuesday's mission will test a new canister ejection system designed to support studies of the ionosphere and aurora over a wider area. Canisters deploy at altitudes of 96 and 124 miles. Each canister is about the size of a soda can and releases strontium, barium and copper-oxide which interact to form vapor to form artificial clouds which glow blue-green and red.

The clouds are not dangerous and are similar to injecting a harmless die into a stream to study its currents and motion. The vapor released is made up of metals similar to those found in the fireworks we’ll be enjoying in a few weeks.

Vapor tracers like these enable study the ionosphere where charged particles from the sun strip electrons off gas molecules leaving ions behind. The movement revealed by the vapor tracers is especially interesting because it is driven both by heating and cooling below as well as from electric fields generated by solar winds and the Earth’s magnetic field from above.

Those in Roanoke Rapids, Greenville and points north and east should look to the northeast during the launch window, which extends between 9:04 and 9:19 p.m. NASA plans a live stream of the launch beginning at 8:30. Cameras are setup on Wallops Island and in Duck, NC to monitor the vapor tracers.

Tonight’s attempt will be the seventh since May 31. Previous attempts were scrubbed due to clouds, high winds, and even a boat that had strayed into the area. The area of high pressure which brought warm temperatures to our area is hoped to bring the clear skies required for the launch.

Tony Rice is a volunteer in the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador program and software engineer at Cisco Systems. You can follow him on Twitter @rtphokie.