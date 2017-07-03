You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A woman was hospitalized Monday after running naked through an East Village hotel lobby stabbing people, according to San Diego Police Department.

Police said the suspect used a pocket knife to stab two people at the Sara Frances Hometel located at 943 Tenth Avenue around 1:53 p.m.

The suspect, who was screaming, then went upstairs to the second floor and forced herself into a man's room where she drank bleach and jumped out of the window with the knife still in her hand, according to authorities.

She was sent to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said, but will later be taken into police custody.

The two victims suffered stab wounds that were considered to be non-life threatening.