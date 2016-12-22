@NCCapitol

NAACP to seek economic boycott to protest lawmakers' actions

Posted 11:42 a.m. today
Updated 12:26 p.m. today

By Matthew Burns

Raleigh, N.C. — The executive committee of the state NAACP will ask the national leaders of the civil rights group for a nationwide economic boycott of North Carolina to protest the actions of the General Assembly, state NAACP President Rev. William Barber said Thursday.

"This legislature is trying to raise a new Confederacy in policy," Barber said at a news conference. "This group doesn't respect the Constitution. They do not respect the voices of the people. They do not respect the will of the people. They do not respect the vote, and it seems in some ways they do not respect just a little bit of money being removed from the state."

Barber said the state NAACP takes issue with more than the legislature's failure Wednesday to repeal House Bill 2, which he called "an anti-worker, anti-civil rights, anti-LGBT bill" because it prevents cities and counties from raising the minimum wage or enacting anti-discrimination protections. That was merely the final straw, he said, noting Republican lawmakers last week stripped incoming Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of various powers and set up partisan elections for the state's highest court.

"They're cheating to hold on to power," he said. "Enough is enough."

North Carolina voters elected Cooper with the idea that he would be able to exercise certain powers, Barber said. By limiting those powers, lawmakers are infringing on voters' rights, he said.

The NAACP staged a national boycott of South Carolina for 15 years until the state removed the Confederate flag from its statehouse grounds last year. During that time, the NCAA and other groups honored the boycott by refusing to hold events in the state.

The NCAA and the Atlantic Coast Conference have already pulled more than a dozen athletic tournaments out of North Carolina because of House Bill 2. The state law also have prompted organizations to cancel conventions, entertainers to drop tour dates in the state and some businesses to scrap plans to expand operations here.

NAACP lawyers also are reviewing recent legislation for possible court challenges, and the organization is planning a major march downtown dedicated to "resisting our legislature and its continuing constitutional overreach," Barber said.

"We are going to fight them in the courts. We are going to fight them in the streets. We're going to fight them at the ballot box, and now we’re going to ask permission to fight them with money at the cash register," he said. "If we don’t stop them here, it has the potential to spread across the nation."

21 Comments

  • Roscoe P Coltrain Dec 22, 3:52 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    1/10th of a percent is hardly a landslide. And I believe if people knew that Stooper (cause he will stoop to anything) was manipulating the Charlotte Council like he was, it would not even have been close. McCrory is on record early about HB2 and how he did not want this to go into effect, but what Charlotte created was a nightmare waiting to happen. For most conservatives this was not about transgender. No one wants to hurt anyone dealing with that. Charlotte's hastily drafted statutes eliminated any kind of prosecution of existing trespass laws. This just opens the door because someone "felt or identified" a certain way. Any prosecution would be virtually indefensible.

  • Mike Morin Dec 22, 3:35 p.m.
    user avatar

    I bet he won't boycott the Golden Corral buffet.

  • Jacob Young Dec 22, 3:20 p.m.
    user avatar

    Barber and the rest of this nutty gender bender crew are on the wrong side of history. Look at the reaction count.

    Dislike = 157

    Like = 15

    Really? = 1

  • Jacob Young Dec 22, 3:17 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    I think you're on to something. Instead of CBC, Liberal Broadcasting Company is a much more appropriate name.

    LBC. I love it.

  • Jacob Young Dec 22, 3:15 p.m.
    user avatar

    So this man Barber, I refuse to call him reverend because there is nothing spiritual about him, will use the actions of a few to punish, as in make many people will lose their homes and businesses, the people of North Carolina. I try to refrain from name calling, but in this case, Barber is the most selfish, immature, egotistical and uber-political person I've ever scene.

    Barber, please get take off that collar. You are not a man of God, but you are a man of the state. You are a disgrace to Christianity. You are nothing more than a political activist. Martin Luther King must be spinning in his grave.

    SHAME ON BARBER.

  • Byrd Ferguson Dec 22, 3:11 p.m.
    user avatar

    Liberal activist Rev. Barber makes news on Liberal Capitol Broadcasting for making threats when he doesn't agree with something. Status quo.

  • Larry Price Dec 22, 2:55 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    You're quite right. Too many leaders get so wrapped up in promoting their agendas as absolutely right in every case. When events occur that don't agree with their narrative, they deny it or ignore it. Eventually, their hypocrisy becomes so blatant that it's pretty difficult to take them seriously. It's frustrating!!

  • Rick Nolte Dec 22, 2:40 p.m.
    user avatar

    Keep the pressure on Mr. Barber. Someday the south may actually join the rest of the world in current times. For now, economic pressure is vital and obviously so when you look at the number of businesses begging to have this stupid law repealed. Not to mention Republicans agreed to do so and then turned out to be liars. But Barber is bad.... smh

  • Rick Nolte Dec 22, 2:37 p.m.
    user avatar

    James. If Mcpattie did such a "great job" why did he lose the election?

  • Janet Ghumri Dec 22, 2:31 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    Larry, you are certainly correct. It has always amazed me how quickly Mr. Barber, and his ilk show up on scene when there is apt to be news coverage, and huge settlements. I would love to see what his "cut" is.
    When the man (white) was murdered by the police (1black, 1 white, i believe) in his own doorway, when the officers arrived at the wrong house at 3am.~ I don't recall the first name, but last name Livingston~ November 15, 2015. Mr. Barber nor any of the usual 'Human Rights Activists' never showed up, thus I can only assume that if a victim is white, that makes them inhuman, or unworthy in some way.

More...

 

 

