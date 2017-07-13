NAACP leader, others remain banned from Legislative Building
Posted 10:22 a.m. today
Updated 25 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — State NAACP President Rev. William Barber and four other people cannot go to the state legislature until their trespassing cases from a recent protest there are resolved, a Wake County judge ordered Thursday.
Four other protesters can visit the Legislative Building only if invited by a lawmaker and must be accompanied by the lawmaker while there, District Judge Michael Denning ruled.
The nine are among 32 people arrested during a May 30 protest over Republican lawmakers' refusal to expand the Medicaid program as allowed under the Affordable Care Act to provide health coverage for more low-income people.
They appealed the legality of their pre-trial release conditions, contending every North Carolina resident has a constitutional right to visit the Legislative Building to "instruct" their lawmakers.
Prosecutors argued during a Wednesday court hearing that it's common for people charged with trespassing to be banned from the specific property involved until the case is resolved.
Denning agreed that a blanket ban was too broad, and he tailored the prohibitions based on how many times each person has been charged with trespassing at the Legislative Building.
There was no word on any changes to the pre-trial release conditions for the other 23 protesters.
Barber and his attorney said Wednesday they would appeal any new release conditions they believe to be unconstitutional.
Meanwhile, Barber was arrested Thursday in Washington, D.C., where he was taking part in a protest against the U.S. Senate's health care proposal.
James Marley Jul 13, 12:08 p.m.
Barber should get a lifetime ban. As a black man I am getting tired of his identity and victimization based politics. He and the NAACP certainly do not represent all of us or our views
Teddy Fowler Jul 13, 12:04 p.m.
I can't wait till he actually retires... I know that is coming... soon I hope....
Clarence Drumgoole Jul 13, 11:57 a.m.
This not about Barber, you forgetting the reason people protest. Get involved with your community and see the good and the bad, then come up with solution to the reason people protest. All lives matter, so don't complain when I feel like I'm being mistreated.
William Sherman Jul 13, 11:48 a.m.
As many times as Barber et.al. have been arrested for the same offenses, should they not face actual jail time? Instead, they pay a small fine and walk away--in reality, no consequences for their conduct..Sound familiar???
Haley Sessoms Jul 13, 11:38 a.m.
Soul blow the buffet slayer
Deborah Turner Jul 13, 11:36 a.m.
Thank you to the Wake Co. Judge. Mr. Barber should go into the Durham neighbor hoods and help stop the violence there instead of trying to disrupt people at work elected by the voters of N.C.
Carla Chappell Jul 13, 11:00 a.m.
Finally justice like it should be!