NAACP leader calls on lawmakers to 'cease and desist'
Posted 6:32 p.m. today
Updated 7:09 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — State NAACP President Rev. William Barber called on legislators Tuesday to "cease and desist" from passing additional legislation until districts ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court can be redrawn and new elections held.
Barber repeatedly cited the unanimous ruling, unusual in gerrymandering cases, to urge lawmakers to redraw the maps immediately.
"Currently, we have an unconstitutionally constituted, illegal body leading our state legislature, and it has become evident that they are more entrenched than they ever were," Barber said at a news conference in front of the Legislative Building.
"They’re not in office because they won the election. They’re in office, according to the courts, because they cheated, and they used racial methods to cheat. And then, with illegal power, they have passed bills that have hurt all North Carolinians," Barber said. "They used that power – illegal power – to pass the worst voter suppression law that we saw in the nation, and the courts overturned that, too."
Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger's spokeswoman, Amy Auth, said there's no precedent for lawmakers to abandon their work.
"The courts have rejected maps drawn by both Democrat and Republican-controlled legislatures in multiple instances over the past few decades, including maps drawn by former Redistricting Chair Roy Cooper," Auth said in a statement. "Just like those legislatures, we will not abandon our constitutional duties as we await specific instruction from the courts, and we will continue to focus on passing a balanced state budget that raises teacher pay, provides relief to the communities affected by Hurricane Matthew and puts money back into the pockets of middle-class families."
Kenneth Jones Jun 13, 10:48 p.m.
Barber trying to be relevant. "Don't forget the big mac with that 20 piece. "
Nathaniel Lincoln Jun 13, 10:22 p.m.
Didn't this guy get kicked off a plane for being racist? I thought the NAACP fired him also, he was not "hangry" enough for their taste. Take whatever he says with a handful of food stamps and a 20 piece McNugget
Jeffrey Derry Jun 13, 8:59 p.m.
hey guys I am in a minority district and the people elected to represent me are not of my liking but hey they won the vote....stop all this race card and race baiting...u win w win u lose u lose who ever gets the most votes wins !
Jeffrey Derry Jun 13, 8:57 p.m.
why isn't he walking the streets of #durham making an effort to stop the killing and murdering?????
Thomas Williams Jun 13, 8:18 p.m.
He says we have an "illegal body leading our state legislature". This legislature was elected by the people of NC, and sworn into office by the courts. What is illegal about that? Secondly he says "They’re not in office because they won the election. They’re in office, according to the courts, because they cheated, and they used racial methods to cheat." He seems to be referencing the Democratic party here b/c they have a well known reputation of cheating and scheming and breaking laws to win elections in NC since most of us were in kindergarten. I can't figure out if Barber is not living in reality, or if he is mentally unstable, or if he is just blatantly distorting most stuff he gets free media time to talk publicly about. And, he lives by this claim that voters are being suppressed. Just how are they being suppressed? I don't see any laws prohibiting anyone from voting, although a lot of people voting should probably be kept from voting b/c they only believe what Barber