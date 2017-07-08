You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Local civil rights leaders are demanding autopsy results for a man shot to death by a state trooper in Durham.

The NAACP held a news conference Saturday afternoon, calling on investigators to provide answers in the case of Willard Eugene Scott Jr., who was shot following a February traffic stop.

Officials said Scott failed to stop on US-501 near Duke Street on Feb. 12 when Trooper Jerimy Mathis turned on sirens and blue lights.

After a brief pursuit, Scott exited his vehicle and began to run on foot. During the chase, Mathis fired his gun and struck Scott, who authorities said had displayed a gun. Scott was transported to Duke Regional Hospital where he later died.

Scott’s mother and other family members attended a Saturday conference, where Durham NAACP President Roland Staton said 5 months of waiting for autopsy results is too long.

“The Durham community needs the whole story. Until they get it, there is yet another cloud cast over whether law enforcement keeps us safe or whether we need to be kept safe from law enforcement,” Staton said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case. An agency spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.