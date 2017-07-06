You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two 18-year-old women were arrested on Wednesday after posting video on Snapchat that showed them eating Italian ice cups after hours at a Myrtle Beach water park and admitting to jumping the park's fence.

Logan Brooks Larrimore and Farren Marie Lane are each charged with one count of third-degree burglary, according to NBC affiliate WMBF. The alleged crime happened at the Myrtle Waves Water Park.

The television station reported that police met with someone who showed them two Snapchat videos of Larrimore and Lane trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The video reportedly showed the women eating the ice without paying for it, and at one point Larrimore said, "We went down all the slides," and admitted to jumping the fence to get in.

The stolen ice cups were valued at $8.