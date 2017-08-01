You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The City of Myrtle Beach said Monday it hasn't been able to confirm that a Lumberton woman contracted a flesh-eating bacteria at the beach after a family member's claim on social media went viral.

The family told the television station that the woman cut her leg on a chair and later spent time in the ocean. Once the family was back in Lumberton, the woman's leg started turning purple and was covered in blisters, according to NBC affiliate WMBF News.

Family members of the woman said she was airlifted to UNC Medical Center in critical condition, WMBF reported.

The City of Myrtle Beach said in a statement on Facebook that officials have been unable to verify the claim. The statement reads in part:

"The City of Myrtle Beach is aware of a Facebook post that claims bacterial issues along the Grand Strand. We have had no reports and no direct contact about any such issues. The city has been unable to confirm the location or date of any such incident."

The city said it tests the water twice weekly.