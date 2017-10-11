Murder charge dropped in Zebulon decapitation case
Louisburg, N.C. — Authorities have dismissed a murder charge against a Franklin County teen accused of beheading his mother in March, saying he isn't mentally competent to stand trial.
Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada is charged with first-degree murder in the March 6 death of his mother, 35-year-old Yesenia Funes Machada.
In a statement released Wednesday, District Attorney Michael D. Waters said after reviewing a report prepared by mental health professionals, it was determined that Machada does not have the mental capacity to proceed with the case.
Machada will be committed to Central Regional Hospital for mental health treatment.
"Should the defendent's capacity to proceed be restored, he would be returned to the custody of Franklin County Sheriff Ken Winstead, and the District Attorney's Office will reinstate the charges against Machada," the statement read.
The State of North Carolina vs. Oliver M. Funes Machada was among several murder cases heard in an administrative session of Franklin County Criminal Superior Court Wednesday.
Authorities were called to a home at 90 Morgan Drive in Zebulon after Oliver Funes Machada called 911.
He told a dispatcher that he had stabbed his mother because he was mad at her. Authorities said that he also cut off her head with what appeared to be a large butcher knife and had walked out of the home holding her head in one hand and the knife in the other as Franklin County deputies arrived at the home.
The mental capacity of the 18-year-old, who is in the U.S. illegally, has been an issue since shortly after his arrest.
He was moved from Central Prison to a psychiatric facility in Butner for a mental exam. Defense attorney Boyd Sturges also wanted to bring in his own psychiatrist for a second evaluation, saying he believes Funes Machada belongs in a psychiatric hospital long term, not a prison.
In March the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed an ICE detainer following his arrest.
According to an ICE spokesperson, if Machada is being treated at a mental health facility, the detainer would no longer apply. He would only be detained by ICE if he were being released all together.
Robin Koury Jr Oct 11, 3:40 p.m.
In reply to Ivonna Ia legal comment....Read the Article again He is Not legal..
Cnc Stone Oct 11, 3:21 p.m.
Here we go again wth the racist remakes ,
But I guess it’s ok to bash the white man pitiful & there is wonder why the hate ? Pretty clear why!
Ivonne IA Oct 11, 3:13 p.m.
It's very sad how ignorant you all people are ....He is legal here! Don't we all serve the same God!...Jesus would also be sent back home cause he was not a privileged white man as you fellow people that think that you're better than anyone else! Its SAD how empty you guys are!
Jim Dunn Oct 11, 3:04 p.m.
So ship him back to whatever country he and his mother came from and let him get the help he needs there.
Enough mental health issues with valid citizens and legal residents that we shouldn't be wasting any money on those here illegally. There are a lot of people with mental issues on the street that are getting no help what so ever.
Nathaniel Hopkins Oct 11, 2:39 p.m.
is that wall up yet?
Jeffrey Derry Oct 11, 2:35 p.m.
says it all: The mental capacity of the 18-year-old, who is in the U.S. illegally....we are losing this once great country to invaders