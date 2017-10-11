You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities have dismissed a murder charge against a Franklin County teen accused of beheading his mother in March, saying he isn't mentally competent to stand trial.

Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada is charged with first-degree murder in the March 6 death of his mother, 35-year-old Yesenia Funes Machada.

Authorities were called to a home at 90 Morgan Drive in Zebulon after Oliver Funes Machada called 911.

He told a dispatcher that he had stabbed his mother because he was mad at her. Authorities said that he also cut off her head with what appeared to be a large butcher knife and had walked out of the home holding her head in one hand and the knife in the other as Franklin County deputies arrived at the home.

AUDIO: 911 call released in Franklin County murder

The mental capacity of the 18-year-old, who is in the U.S. illegally, has been an issue since shortly after his arrest.

He was moved from Central Prison to a psychiatric facility in Butner for a mental exam. Defense attorney Boyd Sturges also wanted to bring in his own psychiatrist for a second evaluation, saying he believes Funes Machada belongs in a psychiatric hospital long term, not a prison.