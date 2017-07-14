You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Multiple roads will be closed in Raleigh this weekend as the North Carolina Department of Transportation works to replace the Wade Avenue ramp bridge over Capital Boulevard.

The southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard will be closed at Wade Avenue from 9 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday. Law enforcement officers will help detour traffic off Wade Avenue, over the road and back on Capital Boulevard using the existing ramp.

Three other roads will be closed between midnight and 5 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

–Southbound Capital Boulevard will be closed from Dortch Street, which is south of Wade Avenue, to Peace Street. A detour will send motorists down Dortch Street to West Street to Peace Street

–Wade Avenue will be closed at Capital Boulevard during those hours. A detour will be in place so drivers can access Capital Boulevard

–Northbound Capital Boulevard will shut down during these overnight times. All traffic will be diverted onto Peace Street. At the bottom of the exit ramp loop, drivers who want to get to westbound Wade Avenue will be detoured to northbound Glenwood Avenue to access Wade Avenue. To get back on northbound Capital Boulevard, vehicles will be directed east on Peace Street, then turn left at North Person Street, which leads to Wake Forest Road, which merges onto northbound Capital Boulevard

The bridge replacement is part of a $36.9 million project that will also put a new bridge on Capital Boulevard over Peace Street. The Wade Avenue portion of the work is the initial phase of the project.