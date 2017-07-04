  • Weather

Police respond to shooting near downtown Raleigh McDonald's

Posted 11:23 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:55 p.m. yesterday

Raleigh, N.C. — A heavy police presence surrounded a McDonald’s near S. Wilmington and E. South streets Tuesday night following reports of a shooting.

The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. and authorities had blocked of S. Wilmington, Lenior, Blount, E. South and Fayetteville streets.

It appeared as though officers were also responding to a second scene about a block away from the McDonald’s.

The McDonald’s is a short distance away from where downtown Raleigh held their fireworks display, which ended about a half hour before the incident was reported.

An investigation was underway.

Map
