— Multiple agencies are looking for a missing swimmer in Holden Beach.

According to Holden Beach Police Chief Wally Layne, they believe the swimmer got caught in a rip current.

Layne said the missing swimmer was with two others. He said the two others have been found safe.

Layne said the missing swimmer is a Hispanic male in his mid-20s wearing a multicolored bathing suit.

The HBPD was notified around 3:30 Sunday afternoon about the missing swimmers.

