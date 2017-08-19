Local News
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down US 70 in Durham
Posted 30 minutes ago
Updated 10 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A serious wreck involving 4 to 6 cars has shut down United States Highway 70 near Cheek Road.
There was at least one serious injury, but no injuries are life-threatening, officials said.
The road could remain closed for the rest of Saturday night and early morning Sunday.
