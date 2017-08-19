You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A serious wreck involving 4 to 6 cars has shut down United States Highway 70 near Cheek Road.

There was at least one serious injury, but no injuries are life-threatening, officials said.

The road could remain closed for the rest of Saturday night and early morning Sunday.