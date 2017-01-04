Traffic
Fatal wreck on NC 147 causes delays in Durham
Posted 8:31 p.m. today
Updated 3 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday night to a deadly crash that closed southbound lanes of N.C. Highway 147 near exit 7.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. and two vehicles were involved, including one that was wrapped around a tree.
At least one person was killed.
The North Carolina State Highway patrol is investigating the crash.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.