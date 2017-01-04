You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday night to a deadly crash that closed southbound lanes of N.C. Highway 147 near exit 7.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. and two vehicles were involved, including one that was wrapped around a tree.

At least one person was killed.

The North Carolina State Highway patrol is investigating the crash.