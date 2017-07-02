You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— According to WRAL meteorologist Nate Johnson, Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot and very humid, with highs in the lower 90s and only a slim chance of showers.

"It is muggy out there," said Johnson. "It's going to be hot today."

Temperatures in Raleigh could already be in the 90s by 1 p.m., and the sun will shine brightly in most parts of the viewing area.

"An isolated shower or storm is possible, especially south and east of the Triangle, but most of us will remain dry," said Johnson.

Monday and the week ahead will be similarly hot and sticky, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, but a greater chance for rain and storms could provide some relief.

According to Johnson, with Monday comes a better chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms than on Sunday.

"Still, we'll have far more dry hours than wet," he said. "But if you have outdoor plans, make sure an umbrella or a place to get out of the rain for a bit is part of them."