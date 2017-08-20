Local News
Motorcyclist killed in Johnston County
Posted 7:26 a.m. today
Updated 8:18 a.m. today
Angier, N.C. — A man was killed early Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Johnston County.
Around 1:45 a.m., officials with the State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving one motorcycle near 6458 Old Fairground Road.
According to authorities, the 2016 BMW motorcycle struck a fire hydrant and the cyclist was ejected into the woods. Officials say speed may have contributed to the crash.
