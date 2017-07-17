Motorcyclist killed, driver charged in Durham crash
Posted 5:55 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — A 45-year-old man has been charged following a fatal Monday morning motorcycle crash in Durham.
Authorities said Umar Muhammad, 30, of Durham was driving a Honda motorcycle in the southbound lane of South Alston Avenue at about 11:40 a.m. when he collided with the front corner of a Cadillac driven by Rodney McLaurin.
McLaurin was turning left from Massey Avenue onto South Alston Avenue when the crash occurred, police said.
Muhammad was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. McLaurin was not injured.
McLaurin was charged with death by vehicle, failure to yield right of way and driving with a revoked license. He was also served with an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance.
McLaurin was being held at the Durham County Jail under $10,000 bond.
Linda Tally Jul 17, 6:41 p.m.
Hopefully, that "was being held" statement will actually be "is being held." Don't want this creature out on the streets again.