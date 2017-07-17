You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18b2Z

— A 45-year-old man has been charged following a fatal Monday morning motorcycle crash in Durham.

Authorities said Umar Muhammad, 30, of Durham was driving a Honda motorcycle in the southbound lane of South Alston Avenue at about 11:40 a.m. when he collided with the front corner of a Cadillac driven by Rodney McLaurin.

McLaurin was turning left from Massey Avenue onto South Alston Avenue when the crash occurred, police said.

Muhammad was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. McLaurin was not injured.

McLaurin was charged with death by vehicle, failure to yield right of way and driving with a revoked license. He was also served with an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance.

McLaurin was being held at the Durham County Jail under $10,000 bond.