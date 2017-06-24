Local News

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into car in Fayetteville

Posted 28 minutes ago

A motorcyclist was in critical condition early Saturday morning after he crashed his bike into the back of a car in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville, N.C. — A motorcyclist was in critical condition early Saturday morning after he crashed his bike into the back of a car in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police said the motorcyclist crashed into a stopped car at the intersection of Bragg Boulevard and Rowan Street. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into car in Fayetteville

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all