— A motorcyclist was in critical condition early Saturday morning after he crashed his bike into the back of a car in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police said the motorcyclist crashed into a stopped car at the intersection of Bragg Boulevard and Rowan Street. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The driver of the car was not injured.