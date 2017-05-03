You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A motorcyclist died Tuesday night in Harnett County when he was hit head-on by a driver who crossed over the center line, troopers said.

Tonya Johnson, of Erwin, was driving east on Red Hill Church Road near Turlington Road. Troopers said Johnson crossed over the center line in her Honda Accord and hit a 27-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle.

The man died.

Troopers did not release the man's name.

Johnson, who was not injured, remained at the scene after the crash. She was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. She was jailed under a $5,000 bond.