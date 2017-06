You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash with an SUV in Durham, police said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Courtney Creek Boulevard and N.C. Highway 55. The motorcyclist crashed into the SUV and died, police said.

Authorities are investigating.