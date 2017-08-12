You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A motorcycle wreck closed Owen Drive in Fayetteville between Southern Avenue and Gillespie Street Saturday night.

Drivers traveling outbound on Owen Drive are redirected on to Southern Avenue and then to West Mountain Drive to Gillespie Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle was traveling outbound on Owen Drive when it collided with a sedan turning left on Owen Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle has been transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash should contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 910-433-1830.