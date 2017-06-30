You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A record number of travelers are expected in North Carolina and South Carolina over the July 4 holiday.

AAA Carolinas said about 1,250,000 people in North Carolina and 630,000 people in South Carolina are expected to travel more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) between Friday and Tuesday.

AAA Carolinas President Dave Parsons said in a news release that higher confidence has led to more consumer spending and travel.

The motor club says it expects about a 3 percent increase in the number of people traveling, compared with last year.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in North Carolina is $2.12.

That's 8 cents a gallon less than last year. South Carolina's average price for a gallon of gas in $1.94, also a decline of 8 cents a gallon.